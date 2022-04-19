Suspect arrested in fatal Oak Park hit-and-run

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run Monday night in Oak Park that left a 59-year-old woman dead after she was struck by two SUVs, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, the Public Safety Department reported.

No other details were expected to be released until an arraignment.

The crash was reported around 9:10 p.m. Monday near the 24000 block of Coolidge and Burton, investigators said in a statement.

The victim and her sister-in-law were crossing at the crosswalk when a red SUV disregarded the red light, struck the woman then fled south, according to the release.

The 59-year-old was knocked to the ground and struck by a second SUV that also failed to stop, police said.

When officers arrived, she was alert but had a laceration to the back of her head and trouble breathing. She was rushed to Beaumont Hospital and died from her injuries before 11 p.m.

Her sister-in-law also was hit but did not initially tell officers due to the trauma from the incident, authorities said.