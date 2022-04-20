Residents escape as fire spreads through home in Auburn Hills; cats rescued

The Detroit News

Fire crews arrived at an Auburn Hills home on the 2100 block of Kircher Court to find the home, detached garage and two vehicles on fire, the Fire Department said Wednesday night.

Fire crews responded to the blaze that had spread from the rear of the home to the first and second floors as well as the attic at about 4 p.m. The residents had safely escaped but seven cats remained inside, they told firefighters, according to the department.

Several cats were rescued by fire crews; others had escaped. The residents were searching for others.

Personnel from Rochester Hills provided aid and others from Rochester and Orion Township provided backup fire emergency coverage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.