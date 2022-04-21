OAKLAND COUNTY

Levin says he’s tested positive for COVID

Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
Michigan U.S. Rep. Andy Levin said Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19, the latest member of the Michigan delegation to report an infection.

“I began experiencing mild symptoms today, however, and have now tested positive for COVID-19,” Levin tweeted, noting he had tested negative as recently as Tuesday.

Democratic U.S. Congress member Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township, during a debate with opponent Congress member Haley Stevens of Waterford Township, at the Strand Theater in Pontiac, Michigan on April 20, 2022.

“I have informed my family, staff and recent close contacts. I am canceling my planned, in-person events and isolating at home. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, get boosted and continue to take this virus seriously.”

Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, participated in a debate Wednesday night in Pontiac as part of the a heated primary contest he’s in with U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Waterford Township, for the new 11th District in Oakland County.

Levin, a sophomore lawmaker, is the latest of the Michigan delegation to test positive following infections reported by U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit; Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph; and Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, in April, March and January, respectively. 

Other members of the Michigan delegation have disclosed positive tests for COVID-19 including U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, and Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, both in 2020.

