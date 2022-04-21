Levin says he’s tested positive for COVID

Michigan U.S. Rep. Andy Levin said Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19, the latest member of the Michigan delegation to report an infection.

“I began experiencing mild symptoms today, however, and have now tested positive for COVID-19,” Levin tweeted, noting he had tested negative as recently as Tuesday.

“I have informed my family, staff and recent close contacts. I am canceling my planned, in-person events and isolating at home. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, get boosted and continue to take this virus seriously.”

Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, participated in a debate Wednesday night in Pontiac as part of the a heated primary contest he’s in with U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Waterford Township, for the new 11th District in Oakland County.

Levin, a sophomore lawmaker, is the latest of the Michigan delegation to test positive following infections reported by U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit; Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph; and Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, in April, March and January, respectively.

Other members of the Michigan delegation have disclosed positive tests for COVID-19 including U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, and Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, both in 2020.

