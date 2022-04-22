Motorcyclist injured after rear-ending SUV in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday night after crashing into the back of an SUV, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 275 near westbound Interstate 96, they said. Troopers briefly closed the freeway.

Medics took the motorcycle rider to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

According to a preliminary investigation, the motorcycle's operator was driving recklessly around vehicles until he rear-ended the SUV. Police said there were no indications the motorcycle's operator tried braking.