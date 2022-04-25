Clawson police seek tips in possible 'stranger danger' incidents

Clawson — Police are investigating two reports of stranger danger on Saturday, officials said.

In the first incident, which happened at about 7 p.m., the man approached a 12-year-old and a 6-year-old as they played at the Baker Center, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two children jumped a fence to avoid the man, police said.

Officers received a report of another incident about 1 p.m. Saturday at Schalm Elementary.

Witnesses told police a man drove into the school's north parking lot and followed an 11-year-old boy. As he followed the boy, he allegedly told him not to be scared. The boy ran from the man and to an adult in the area who intervened and scared off the man.

Investigators said the children in both incidents gave them similar descriptions.

They described a man with tan skin, 25-30 years old with a thin build, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, short dark hair and a stubbly beard. He was seen in an SUV that was either white, gray or silver.