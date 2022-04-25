Cranbrook Schools alums accuse former faculty member of sexual misconduct

Cranbrook Schools said several graduates have reported sexual misconduct allegations against a now-deceased former faculty member.

The faculty member worked on campus from 1946 to 1961, Cranbrook officials wrote in a letter to the community on April 12.

The school is located in Bloomfield Hills.

The school hired an independent investigator to look into an allegation by a Cranbrook graduate who said he was a victim of the former faculty member more than six decades ago, and that investigation led to reports from other graduates, the school said.

"We commend the graduate for having the courage to share his experience with us all these years later..," stated the letter signed by Mark Reuss, board chair; Aimeclaire Roches, school president; and Jeff Suzik, director of the school.

"Although the reported incident occurred more than 60 years ago and does not involve any current faculty, administrators, staff or students, we take all disclosures of this kind very seriously," the letter reads.

School officials hired private investigator Linda Burwell after the former student's report.

"Ms. Burwell recently informed us that her investigation, while ongoing, has identified additional alumni from the same time period reporting sexual impropriety by this same now-deceased former faculty," the letter says.

On Monday, Cranbrook spokesperson Clay Matthews declined to identify the accused faculty member or say whether police have been asked to investigate the allegations. It is not clear when the graduate reported the incident to Cranbrook officials or when he alleges the misconduct took place.

Burwell declined to comment for this story.

"It is my policy not to comment on or discuss any of my firms’ pending investigations," Burwell said in an email to The News.

Bloomfield Hills Police Department Lt. Dustin Lockard said the department is not investigating.

Lockard said the school contacted the department to inform them of the incident and the decision to hire Burwell. Lockard said as of Monday no victim had contacted the department.

Lockard said the department does not have the name of the accused former faculty member.

The school has asked anyone with information who wants to speak to Burwell to contact her at (800) 964-1766 or linda@nationalinvestigationcounsel.com

Cranbrook Schools is a private, preparatory school located on a 319-acre campus. About 1,650 students are on campus from preschool through grade 12, according to its website. Cranbrook Schools had an endowment of $228 million in 2019.

