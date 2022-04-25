Police investigating non-fatal shooting Sunday at Southfield strip mall

Southfield — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in a strip mall, officials said.

Deputy Police Chief Jeffrey Jagielski said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. at 29555 Northwestern Highway near 12 Mile.

Several businesses are located in the mall, including the Punchline Comedy Club and the DUO restaurant and lounge.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, someone fired shots at a car with four people inside. A woman who was in the car got glass in her eyes, but no other injuries were reported, the TV news report said.

Jagielski said the victim has been uncooperative and investigators believe the incident was not random.