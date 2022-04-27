Oak Park High closed after brawl between men who forced way into school, students

Oak Park — Oak Park High School is closed Wednesday after a fight broke out the day before between students and men who forced their way into the building, school district officials said.

In a letter to parents and posted on the district's Facebook page, officials said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. They said eight to 10 unidentified men pushed past high school security and staff, forcing their way in and then fighting with students and security staff.

Officials said staff immediately acted to secure the students and the building.

Police were called but the men fled from the school, according to the district. School officials said they have identified one of the men in the group but are asking the public for help finding the others involved.

They also said no weapons were involved in the brawl.

The district said it believes the fight may have been sparked by another fight that happened over the weekend and off school property.

Meanwhile, officials said classes at the high school will be held virtually for the remainder of the week. Classes at the district's other schools will remain in-person.