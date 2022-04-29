Man charged in armed robbery of Rochester Hills gas station

A Rochester Hills man has been charged in an armed robbery of a gas station Saturday, officials said.

Jason Mark Thompson, 45, was arraigned Thursday in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills on a charge of armed robbery, a felony punishable by life in prison, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

A magistrate set his bond at $500,000 and scheduled his next court date for May 9.

According to the sheriff's office, a man with a knife entered the Speedway gas station at 2255 Crooks near Hamlin Road in Rochester Hills about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The man ordered the store's clerk to open the cash register and then get on the ground on his hands and knees. The man stole cash and ran away.

Detectives with the sheriff's office reviewed video taken by the store's security cameras as well as that of businesses nearby. The investigation led them to a motel several blocks away.

The following Monday, the detectives were at the motel investigating when a man they believed to be the robber — later identified as Thompson — walked into the lobby. They arrested him without incident.

Investigators found evidence of the crime along the route to the motel, including the knife used in the robbery.

Officials said Thompson has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, fleeing and eluding police and retail fraud.