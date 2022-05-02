Elected offices, bond and school issues to be decided Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Voters in several Metro Detroit communities will decide elected offices, and local school and bond issues Tuesday.

Voters will decide state representative district races in Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties, as well as local offices and school board issues in other communities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Those residing within the 43rd state representative district — Waterford Township, Lake Angelus, Clarkston and Independence Township — will decide who will complete the current term of Andrea Schroeder, R-Independence Township. Schroeder, 57, died in October after illness.

Republican Mike Harris of Clarkston and Democrat Kent Douglas of Waterford Township are facing off to complete Schroeder’s term, which expires Jan. 1.

A Wayne County contest for District 15, primarily in Dearborn, pits Jeffrey Pepper, a Democrat, against Ginger Shearer, a Republican, seeking the office.

In the 36th District in Macomb County, consisting of Bruce, Shelby and Washington townships, Democrat James Diez opposes Republican Terence Mekoski.

Voters in Pontiac will pick from 16 candidates to fill nine commission positions. Ten of 16 candidates ran write-in campaigns. Norbert Burrows, Bryan E. Killian, Tameka Ramsey, Scott Stewart, Kermit Williams and Jose Ybarra III are on the ballot and will compete with registered write-in hopefuls Jacqueline L. Briggs, Randolph Randy Carter, Leona R. Ferron-Patterson, Gill Garrett, Jarobe Dashawn Murph, Lucy Rene Payne, DelLisa Marlene Powell, Bobette Alesia Rodriguez, Bruce Edward Turpin and Donald Wayne Watkins.

Millage renewals and school bond issues will be decided in some Oakland County communities. Voters will decide school issues in Berkley and Holly.

In Clawson, voters will consider a 3.7 millage renewal for eight years. The renewal is to replace a millage that expired in December. Approval would raise about $1.6 million annually for public safety, public works and other city services.

Also on Tuesday’s ballot are Flat Rock Community Schools and South Redford School District issues to be decided in Wayne County. Other districts on the ballot are bond proposals in Lake Shore Public Schools and Warren Consolidated Schools in Macomb County.

