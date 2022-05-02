Public asked to be on watch for Pontiac man missing since December

Pontiac — Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac man who has not been seen by his family since December.

Ryan Patrick Pitts, 31, was reported missing by his family in December. Pitts is 6-feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows where Pitts is or who has seen him recently is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4954.

