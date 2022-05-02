Watch live: Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman meets with media after Blashill firing
OAKLAND COUNTY

Public asked to be on watch for Pontiac man missing since December

Mike Martindale
The Detroit News

Pontiac — Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac man who has not been seen by his family since December.

Ryan Patrick Pitts.

Ryan Patrick Pitts, 31, was reported missing by his family in December. Pitts is 6-feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

 Anyone who knows where Pitts is or who has seen him recently is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4954. 

