State police arrest 9 after car chase on I-96 in Oakland Co.

Nine people have been arrested after a multi-department police chase early Monday on Interstate 96 in Oakland County, Michigan State Police said.

They also said five stolen vehicles — all Chevrolet Camaros — were recovered. According to police, in total the vehicles are worth about $375,000.

Troopers with the state police's Brighton Post called the Metro North post at about 1 a.m. to report the pursuit of two groups fleeing east on I-96 from Kensington to Grand River.

State police said they believed the two groups of vehicles were stolen from an auto plant in Lansing. Each group consisted of two to four cars each, police said.

Authorities attempted to execute traffic stops but the drivers of the stolen vehicles refused to pull over during a chase that went through Ingham and Livingston counties until it ended in Oakland County.

A state police helicopter and officers from multiple police agencies, including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Metroparks Police, and multiple state police posts pursued each group, they said.

One of the groups crashed on I-96 near Kensington Road, officials said. Some of the stolen vehicles crashed after police utilized stop sticks.

Some fled on foot but nine people were arrested, they said. Those suspects were taken to jail in Lansing to await charges for fleeing and eluding police, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing an officer and conspiracy to commit an illegal act.

Police said eight of the nine suspects are from the Detroit area and one is from Saginaw. They range in age from 20-24.

The other group separated and some exited at Grand River.

No injuries were reported, officials said.