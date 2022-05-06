Body of missing Pontiac man found

The body of a Pontiac man missing since December has been found, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Two men spotted the body of Ryan Patrick Pitts, 31, while fishing in Pontiac's Harris Lake near North Saginaw and East Montcalm in Pontiac shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, authorities said in a statement.

They alerted a sheriff’s deputy who was taking an unrelated crash report in the area, according to the release.

Pitts was identified through fingerprints taken by the sheriff’s office crime lab. The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Friday. The cause and manner of death are pending, investigators said.

Relatives reported Pitts missing in January although he had not been seen since December.

Sheriff’s detectives issued an alert on Monday to help find the man. A $2,500 reward for tips offered through Crime Stoppers of Michigan also was announced days later.