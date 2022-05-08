Oakland County sheriff: Double homicide suspect considered armed, dangerous

Oakland County detectives are looking for an Independence Township woman who is believed to have fatally shot two people early morning Sunday.

Officers believe Ruby Taverner, 22, shot her live-in boyfriend, Ray Muscat, 26, and her brother, Bishop Taverner, 25, of Oxford, according to a Sunday press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Taverner is thought to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached, according to the release. She is a White woman, approximately 5-feet 2-inches tall, with a thin build and weighs about 115 pounds. She has purple hair.

Ruby Taverner was formerly known as Martin Taverner; Ray Muscat was formerly known as Amber Muscat, the release said.

Detectives believe Ruby Taverner left the apartment on foot. Her vehicle and her cellphone were recovered at the scene.

Taverner has three weapons registered to her – two 9 mm and one .38 caliber handgun, police said. One of the weapons was purchased within the past week.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at the Independence Square Apartments, 5901 Dixie Highway at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The caller, who lived in the apartment, said she was awakened by what she believed were gunshots.

Bishop Taverner’s body was found in the living room. He had been shot once. Muscat’s body was found in a rear bedroom.

Police ask that members of the public who know of Taverner's whereabouts or encounter her contact 911.