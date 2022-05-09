Oakland County double homicide suspect found dead by apparent suicide

The suspect in an Oakland County double homicide that took place early Sunday morning was found dead Monday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The body of Ruby Taverner, 22, of Independence Township was discovered around 10 a.m. in a wooded area near the Independence Square Apartments where she is believed to have fatally shot her live-in boyfriend and her brother Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A Glock 43X handgun, which she purchased within the past week, was found near her body, police said. She died from a single gunshot wound.

An autopsy for Taverner is planned.

“This tragic situation has now been brought to a close, and our investigators will now pivot to see if we can answer the question on everyone’s mind – why,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Taverner was accused in the slaying of her boyfriend Ray Muscat, 26, and her brother, Bishop Taverner, 25, of Ann Arbor.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at the residence, located 5901 Dixie Highway at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The caller, who lived in the apartment, said she was awakened by what she believed were gunshots.

Bishop Taverner’s body was found in the living room. He had been shot once. Muscat’s body was found in a rear bedroom.

