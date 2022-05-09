Police investigate death of woman outside Ferndale Park Co-op Senior Apartments

Oralandar Brand-Williams

The Detroit News

The death of a 79-year-old woman found outside the Ferndale Park Co-op Senior Apartments in Royal Oak Township on Monday is being investigated by Michigan State Police.

Troopers were dispatched to the building at Wyoming and 8 Mile at about 2:30 p.m. Monday on a report that a woman may have fallen from the 11th floor of the building, according to one of the agency's Twitter accounts. An update later in the afternoon said detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, but that no foul play is suspected, saying the woman "suffered a medical emergency or died by suicide."

A body covered by a yellow tarp lay outside the building on the pavement Monday afternoon. Investigators on the scene and a police spokesman declined to provide details, pending a report by the medical examiner and a canvass of the neighborhood. Apartment management declined comment.

A neighbor, Eboni Lyles, told The Detroit News thought she heard a "thud."

"I thought I heard something," she said, and when she went outside her townhouse she found a shoe in her backyard, and saw the body with what appeared to be extensive head injuries on the other side of the fence about 60 feet away.

Michigan State Police Metro Detroit are asking that if anyone witnessed the incident or has information to call (248) 584-5740.