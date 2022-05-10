Oxford shooting victim’s father awaits fulfillment of district promise

Steve St. Juliana recalled the visit from school officials in the days after his daughter Hana was gunned down inside Oxford High School as straightforward and short.

Then-Superintendent Tim Throne and high school Principal Steven Wolf drove to the St. Juliana home in a heavily wooded part of northern Oakland County. Along with Steve, the two men were welcomed inside by the 14-year-old's mother, Ai; older sister Reina, a junior at Oxford High, and brother Noa, a fifth-grader.