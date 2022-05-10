School security expert set to address Oxford school board

A school safety and security expert is expected to address the Oxford Board of Education Tuesday night amid demands from parents for the school district to begin an independent investigation into last year's mass shooting.

Late Monday, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver posted a message on the district's website that said the district in late December began working with an independent security consultant, Secure Education Consultant, to review the district’s policies, procedures and physical operations as they relate to safety, security, and emergency preparedness.

Weaver said SEC is an expert in the field of emergency planning and its founder and president, Jason Russell, has been collaborating with the district to develop strategies for the district to continue to improve the safety and security of its schools.

"We wanted to share with you that Mr. Russell will be conducting a presentation during tomorrow’s board meeting. We would also like to make you aware that the district’s engagement with SEC is ongoing as we continue to evaluate of all areas of security and safety within our schools," Weaver said.

The board meeting will be live streamed here.

Several parents, including Steve St. Juliana, the father of Hana St. Juliana, one of four high school students killed in the rampage at Oxford High School, have said they are outraged no independent investigation has been conducted nearly six months after the shooting.

Attorney General Dana Nessel offered to conduct an independent investigation into the events leading up to the shooting for the first time in December. The district declined.

Last month, after meeting privately with Oxford parents, Nessel called out the district's Board of Education, criticizing its lack of action and reminding board members that as elected officials they have the power to provide for the safety and welfare of students.

Nessel offered again to conduct an investigation, the cost of which would be borne by her office. It would also not interfere with the criminal case against suspect Ethan Crumbley, she said.

She set a May 20 deadline for the district to respond, which the district had not done as of Monday evening.

Last week a school board subcommittee created to consider third-party review candidates held two public meetings but has yet to formally recommend or present options to the full school board.

According to meeting minutes, the subcommittee has held discussions with four companies: New York-based Guidepost Solutions, Safe Havens International in Georgia, Baltimore-based Jensen Hughes and ATAP Security in California.

