Fire crews battle blaze at Rochester business

Fire crews were battling a blaze that began Tuenight at a business in downtown Rochester.

Flames erupted at the Moon River Soap Company, Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Silvia said in a post on Facebook.

"No one was in the building," Silvia said. "Thankful for Rochester Fire Department and the mutual aid of ALL our surrounding communities."

Located on East Street, Moon River produces and sells products including olive oil soaps, botanical body oils, serums, balms and lotion sticks, according to its website.

Several Facebook users posted pictures and videos of crews dousing flames on the roof atop the two-story structure as smoke billowed into the air.

Some post suggested a transformer issue sparked the blaze. One reported hearing a blast.

In a Facebook post, nearby Be Scene Boutique reported that the incident caused it to lose power.

"Please be patient with orders and opening as we navigate through the next couple of days," the post said. "Join us in supporting a local favorite as needed."

Other Rochester business owners sent support online.

"We're offering up good thoughts and hope you'll do the same for our friends at Moon River Soap Company. Their building is on fire, at least two alarms, and it appears the top floor is completely destroyed."

The Skeins on Main posted on its Facebook page: "Word is that the owners no longer lived up there, so we're grateful for that. Please keep them in your thoughts."

Reached Thursday night, Rochester fire officials confirmed they were on the scene of an active fire but said no one was available to comment further.