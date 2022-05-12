Missing Berkley teen found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Detroit

Detroit Police are investigating the discovery of the body of a 15-year-old Berkley girl who was reported missing from home last month.

The body of Janiya Brown was found in Detroit, Berkley police said Thursday. Detroit Police confirm the girl's body was found Wednesday. The teen was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 8800 block of Burnett near the Livernois and Joy Road area. Fox 2 reported the car was a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that had been reported stolen in a carjacking Monday.

"It is confirmed with the family that she is deceased," Berkley Police Detective Lt. Andrew Hadfield said Thursday.

Deputy Detroit Police Chief Rudy Harper said the case "is still an open and active investigation."

Harper added: "We offer our sincerest condolences to (her) family and friends. We are on the hunt for suspects and ask anyone with information to come forward."

A ping from the girl's cellphone indicated she was in Oak Park on Sunday but social media posts from her showed she was moving about the Metro Detroit area. The teen, said Hadfield, messaged her aunt the first day since she was reported missing that she was not coming back to the Berkley residence.

"She said she wanted to be on her own," said Hadfield.

Brown was originally from the Cleveland area. Her mother died a year ago and the teen moved to Berkley to live with her aunt after living in foster care and having problems in Ohio, said Hadfield.

Janiya Brown had been reported missing around midnight April 23 from her aunt's home on Gardner Street in Berkley. Brown was reported as a runaway. She was last seen wearing a pink Nike hoodie and blue pants.

Brown is described as having long braided hair, weighing 150 pounds and 5-feet-6 in height. Berkley police officials said she had messaged relatives that she was in Hamtramck, but the teen had been unable to be located. It is believed she was possibly staying in the Detroit/Hamtramck area.