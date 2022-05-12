Judge sets preliminary exam for Southfield man charged in grandmother's death

Southfield — A 23-year-old Southfield man will return to court on June 28 for a preliminary exam on charges he killed his grandmother in her apartment.

Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack appeared by video before Southfield 46th District Judge Debra Nance for a pre-exam conference in the death of Margaret Mack, 72, found shot to death in her apartment on Saratoga, near Nine Mile and Greenfield, by police responding to his 911 call.

Nance had adjourned an earlier probable cause hearing last month to provide Mack’s defense lawyer more time to obtain discovery in the case. Nance set a June 28 preliminary examination date for Mack who remains jailed without bond and charged with open murder and felony firearm.

“We don’t have anything to say at this time,” said defense attorney Raymond Correll, who declined to discuss either the case or his client after the brief court appearance.

In a March press conference Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said Mack told investigators he made a police emergency call after he had found the woman “unresponsive and cold to the touch.”

Police became suspicious when Mack, who was living with the victim, gave conflicting stories regarding his relationship and status to his grandmother, at one point falsely saying he was adopted.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds, and a .40-caliber handgun was found concealed under a couch pillow, Barren said. Police determined the weapon was stolen from a Farmington Hills address in 2018.

Relatives described the victim as a generous, loving woman who “opened her door” to all of her family including the grandson who has lived with her on and off since he was a teenager.

