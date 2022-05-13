Ferndale Public Schools resumes mask mandate Monday

As COVID-19 cases rise again across Michigan and Metro Detroit, Ferndale Public Schools announced Friday it is reinstating a mask mandate.

"To ensure we are doing everything we can do to keep our students and staff healthy and our schools open, we will be mandating masks (indoors only) for all students and staff as of Monday," the district said in a statement on its website.

The order resumes after Oakland County entered the "high transmission" category for the virus, according to the notice.

It joins 15 other counties, including Wayne and Macomb, across the state in that classification by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The classification indicates where COVID cases and hospitalizations have risen to the point that people are recommended to wear masks indoors.

More than half of all Michigan residents live in counties where they should mask up indoors following a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to CDC recommendations.

The state added 27,705 cases of COVID and 76 deaths from the virus on Wednesday, which included totals from the previous six days. The state reported an average of about 3,958 cases per day over the seven days, a 46% increase from 2,706 cases per day last week and the fifth straight week cases have risen.

After declining for nearly three months, hospitalization rates in Michigan also increased for the fifth straight week.