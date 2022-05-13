MSP: Suspected drunk driver traveling 100+ mph on I-696 arrested with loaded AK-47

Southfield — A man pulled over for driving more than 100 mph on Interstate 696 early Friday was found with a loaded gun in his vehicle and arrested for being intoxicated, state police said.

A trooper conducted a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. Friday on westbound I-696 near Telegraph after tracking a driver traveling 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to authorities.

The driver was slow to stop and the trooper watched him place some things in the vehicle's backseat.

He pulled over and the trooper approached him. After the trooper detected the smell of intoxicants coming from the driver, a 35-year-old man, he exited the vehicle and performed sobriety tests, officials said.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving.

The trooper searched the man's vehicle and found an AK-47 pistol with a loaded magazine and one round chambered.

Police took the driver to the Oakland County Jail to await charges.