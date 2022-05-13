Woman, 78, dies in crash in Pontiac; police say speed may be factor

Pontiac — A 78-year-old Rochester Hills woman died Thursday night after a crash with a 19-year-old driver in Pontiac, and police say speed may have factored into the crash.

The fatal crash took place at about 5:30 p.m. on East Walton Boulevard at Laurel, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating.

The victim, who police identified as Frankie Louise Lee, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Police say Lee was turning left onto Laurel from westbound East Walton.

Police say the woman's Jeep was hit by a Dodge Charger, headed east. It was driven by a 19-year-old man, who police did not identify.

Lee was transported by medics to the hospital, but died there, police said. The man was also hospitalized, but police say he's listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the crash. As of May 10, 291 people had died in fatal car crashes in Michigan, according to state police data.