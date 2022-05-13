State police seek tips on shooting, road rage incident on I-696 near Couzens

The Michigan State Police is asking the public for help to find the suspect in a Thursday night road rage incident that sparked a shooting on Interstate 696 near Couzens Avenue, officials said.

The victim in the incident called 911 at about 10:50 p.m. after the shooting happened, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was in stop-and-go traffic on I-696 caused by a freeway closure from another incident. During the backup, the victim got into an argument with another driver.

Police said the suspect allegedly brandished a firearm at the victim and fired one or two rounds out of his vehicle's passenger side window and into the victim’s rear window, shattering it.

The suspected shooter then drove onto the freeway's right shoulder and fled, they said.

Officials said the suspect's vehicle is a white, older model minivan. The suspect is a White male, between 30 and 40 years old with black hair and a thick mustache.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Michigan State Police at (248) 584-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.