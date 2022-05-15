Birmingham churchgoers hear how Ukrainians are coping amid Russian invasion

The crisis in Ukraine has gripped the attention of the world for the past three months.

On Sunday, about 30 members of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer gathered and prayed for the war-torn nation and its people.

Members of the church on West Maple in Birmingham also listened to a local expert who shared stories of daily life of Ukrainians under siege.

Mykola Murskyj, chair of the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan, spoke of the challenges the people in his grandparents' homeland face while being hit with bombs and attacked by soldiers.

Murskyi, said Ukrainians, especially those in cities and villages invaded by Russian forces, are a hardy group of people.

"A lot of my friends and family are calling crying," said Murskyi Sunday. "They're scared but once they get that out of their system they're ready to go fight for their country."

Ukrainians are still trying to live as normally as possible despite the war, said Murskyi.

"Life is still going on for the Ukrainian people," said Murskyi. "It's a reality for every generation."

Russian attacks on Ukraine began during the dawn on Feb. 24 with Russia hitting the European nation with missiles and air raid strikes from the north, east and south with an apparent focus on targeting the country's capital, Kyiv.

Jon Duff, who organized the event, offered prayers for Ukrainians.

"We pray for the people of Ukraine ... its valiant soldiers and the people in their efforts to survive," said Duff. "Bless us in our power to do everything to help the people of Ukraine."

The Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan is a “grassroots, informal association of organizations and individuals, formed in order to respond to the escalating crisis facing Ukraine,” according to its website.

In a statement issued earlier this month, the committee called on the United States to "do more to abate the growing refugee crisis caused by this vicious war."