In first trial related to Oxford shooting, a not guilty verdict on threat

Rochester Hills — A Temperance man was found not guilty Monday of using a phone to threaten an Oxford Community Schools official, using as a defense his anger over how the district had "failed students" in how it handled an accused mass shooter at the high school.

Craig James Macrina, 55, was charged in December for alleged malicious use of a communications device to leave messages for then-Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne. The offense is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.