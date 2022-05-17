Oxford Community Schools to consider hiring firm to investigate mass shooting

Oxford Community Schools officials will consider hiring an outside firm to conduct an investigation into the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, a district spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Andrea Bitely, a spokeswoman for the district, told The Detroit News that the Oxford board of education will receive a recommendation at its 6:30 p.m. special meeting Tuesday to hire Guidepost Solutions, an investigations, regulatory compliance, monitoring and security consulting firm. She said the firm would perform an investigation and full review of what happened at the high school the day of the shooting and in the days leading up to the deadly attack.

The announcement comes about a week after the district's top elected official said a third-party review of Michigan's deadliest school shooting wouldn't be conducted until all criminal and civil litigation was resolved.

The global firm helped the University of Michigan develop its response to sexual assault complaints and address the culture of sexual misconduct surrounding accused faculty members. It was also hired by the sexual abuse task force of the Southern Baptist Convention to conduct an assessment and investigation into the mishandling of past sex crime allegations.

Bitely said the school board will get a recommendation to hire Guidepost from a new law firm it wants to hire to represent the district in investigations, reviews and litigation connected to the shooting.

The board must first vote on a contract proposal with Varnum Attorneys at Law in Grand Rapids and then would consider a contract with Guidepost, Bitely said.

Four Oxford High School students were killed in the shooting: Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17. Six students and a teacher were wounded.

The goal would be to issue a final report at the end of the investigation that is public, Bitely said of the proposed investigation. The cost of such an investigation and estimates on how long it would take were not available Tuesday.

According to a letter from attorney Ronald G. DeWaard, the Varnum law firm would perform legal services for the district at a rate of $210 to $670 per hour and work would include meetings, office and telephone conferences, legal research, preparation and review of correspondence and documents.

Board president Tom Donnelly announced the delay in any review of the shooting at the same time he said the district also would for the second time decline an offer for an independent investigation from Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Donnelly said at the time that Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and Sheriff Michael Bouchard have information about the incident that the district doesn't.

"It would be ill-advised for us to start a third-party investigation if we don't know the facts," Donnelly said last week.

McDonald, however, has since said "there is no reason to delay" an investigation of the shooting.

A school board subcommittee created to consider third-party review candidates held two public meetings this spring but has yet to formally recommend or present options to the full school board.

According to meeting minutes, the subcommittee has held discussions with four companies including Guidepost. The others are Safe Havens International in Georgia, Baltimore-based Jensen Hughes and ATAP Security in California.

