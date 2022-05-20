Northville Twp. police seek tips on shots fired at apartment complex

Northville Township — Police are asking the public for help to find the people responsible for a shooting early Friday at an apartment complex.

Officers were called at about 2:45 a.m. to the Park Place Apartments near Eight Mile and Silver Spring for reports of shots fired, according to authorities.

Residents who called 911 reported the shots were near buildings 29 and 30.

Investigators said the shots do not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Northville Township Police at (248) 349-9400.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez