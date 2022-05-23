2 in custody for deaths of 16-year-old, 19-year-old in White Lake Twp.

White Lake Township — Two people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old over the weekend, police said Monday.

Officers were called at about 9 a.m. Saturday to the Cedarbrook Estates mobile home community near Highland and Bogie Lake roads for a report of an unresponsive person near a pond, they said.

Police found the bodies of two males with gunshot wounds lying near the pond.

Investigators identified the two as Highland Township residents.

Officials said they have two suspects in custody at the Oakland County Jail and they are not releasing any further information at this time.