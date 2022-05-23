Detroit Zoo anteater, believed to be oldest of its kind at a zoo, dies at 26

Royal Oak — A giant anteater at the Detroit Zoo — believed to be the oldest of its kind in zoo captivity — has died, officials said Monday.

Chesley, the oldest living giant anteater in a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, lived to age 26, they said.

The anteater arrived at the Detroit Zoo in 1997.

"Chesley, or ‘Mama-Ches’ as she was affectionately known, was a great companion to several other anteaters including her daughter, Raya, and Bissell, her great-granddaughter, " Betsie Meister, associate curator of mammals who cared for Chesley at the Detroit Zoo, said in a statement Monday. "She often enjoyed taking naps in the sunshine and tearing apart one of her favorite treats, an avocado, with her front claws.

"As her species name suggests, Chesley also enjoyed digging up ants and other insects she could find in her outdoor habitat."

Zoo officials also said she will be greatly missed by staff, volunteers, members and guests.