Oxford school board holds moment of silence for Texas school shooting victims; classes will be held Wednesday

Oxford Community Schools officials held a moment of silence Tuesday for the victims of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school where 21 were reported dead, including 18 children, during a board of education meeting that was cut short because of the incident.

Tom Donnelly, school board president, started the meeting at 6:30 p.m by saying:

"The first thing we would want to do is have a moment of silent reflection and prayer for those who have experienced something oh-too-familiar-to-us down in Texas. So please," Donnelly said as he and the board members bowed their heads and closed their eyes.

Donnelly said the board is praying for those in Texas and for students, staff and community members in Oxford who nearly six months ago suffered a mass shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead and seven others, including a teacher, wounded.

"This just pokes at that scab and peels it back a bit," Donnelly said of the Texas shooting.

He said the board wanted to cancel the meeting so staff could get home to their families, but legal requirements forced the board to address a Freedom of Information Act extension request in closed session with the district's attorneys.

The board removed most other agenda items.

"Changes to the board agenda have been done. We reduced items. The only things left are those that have to get done legally," he said.

On Tuesday, Oxford Superintendent Ken Weaver sent an email to families about the Texas shooting and the potential impact on the Oxford school community.

“Our hearts are shattered once again with the news of the school shooting in Texas where so many more precious lives have been needlessly stolen this afternoon,” Weaver wrote.

“Our deepest condolences extend to all those who have been impacted by this horrific crime as we know, all too well, their pain. This horrific news will undoubtedly affect each of us in our community.”

Weaver strongly encouraged families to limit their exposure to the news, writing that “it will be a retraumatizing trigger.” He asked parents to talk to their children about what happened in simple, appropriate language.

“It is likely to trigger, for some children, intrusive memories and emotional overload. Please normalize these memories and emotions for them by affirming that it can be expected to experience some intense memories and feelings after a similar tragedy,” Weaver said.

“Also recognize that they may feel numb as a way to cope. Communicate to them that they are safe in your home and you are willing to listen to whatever they are experiencing.”

Weaver reminded parents to allow themselves to be aware of their own emotions that may come flooding back.

“Some of your children may have a restless night. They will need your patience, kindness, and presence," he wrote. "They are trying to make sense of the senseless and do not need you to know the answers, but to be there with them and for them in their pain and confusion,” he wrote.

It's important for Oxford students to attend school on Wednesday to be together with their friends and teachers, Weaver said, but there will be no consequences for students who cannot come to school.

The district’s traumatic event crisis intervention plan team is working to have additional trauma specialists from EasterSeals and the Oakland Community Health Network available on Wednesday and for the rest of the week.

Oxford parent Emily Busch said on Tuesday night news of the death toll in Texas was upsetting as early numbers came in reporting two dead.

"But five minutes later when I was made aware they updated the death toll to 14, I couldn’t catch my breath. I sobbed in my car coming home from work. Uncontrollably," Busch said. "This has to stop. My son is angry. I’m angry and horribly sad."

Busch said she appreciated Weaver's letter to the community.

"I’m sure this is hitting too close to home for the staff. When is this going to end? How do we make it stop? When will we make children’s safety the number one priority in this country?" Busch said.

Weaver's letter also shared crisis hotline numbers. Those numbers are 1-800-231-1127 or 1-844-446-4225.

