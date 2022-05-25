Tips on man who disappeared May 9 from Southfield group home sought

Southfield — Police are asking for help to find a man who disappeared from a group home earlier this month, officials said.

Scott Craft, 40, vanished May 9 from a group home on Frazer Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said Craft has a condition that requires medication he does not have with him. They also said he has walked off in the past and was later found in Chicago.

Craft is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt, gray jogging pants and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information about Craft's whereabouts should call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.