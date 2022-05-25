Two arrested in sexual assault of two teens in Royal Oak Twp.
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Royal Oak Township — Two men accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls have been arrested, state police said.
Troopers were called at about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday to a residence on Bethlawn Boulevard near Eight Mile and Wyoming Avenue for a runaway juvenile complaint. They spoke to two girls, 13 and 15, who told them they had been sexually assaulted.
The girls described the attackers to troopers and were taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.
Detectives with the state police's Metro North Post investigated further, developed two suspects and executed a search warrant at one of the suspect's homes. They located the suspects and arrested them without incident, police said.
The investigation is going.