Amid surprise budget shortfall, Birmingham to lay off teachers

Birmingham — Due to falling enrollment and a $14 million shortfall that was only "recently" discovered, Birmingham Public Schools is laying off teachers.

The layoffs were confirmed at Wednesday's Birmingham Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Embekka Roberson told the board "we do have to make some adjustments with staffing."

Birmingham schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Left unknown is how many layoffs there will be, which grade levels will be affected, or when they will take place.

Birmingham Public Schools have lost nearly 1,100 students over the last decade. Enrollment was 8,375 in 2012-13, but fell to 7,283 in 2021-22.

Last June, Birmingham schools hired Roberson as superintendent.

In a March 16 letter to the school community, Roberson noted that budget problem predated her. Roberson wrote that while she was "committed" to fixing the problem, "the 2021-2022 budget was approved and the miscalculations made before I became superintendent."

To determine the nature of the budget cuts, school officials have been meeting with parents and educators.

As deputy superintendent Mark Lineburg told the Birmingham Board of Education at its May 10 meeting, these budget talks have entailed "listening circles, input from our school community, and various meetings."

Robinson, in her March 16 letter, wrote that "decisions will be made in a way that minimizes impact on our students."

