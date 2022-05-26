Revenge of the trees? Oak falls on tree removal truck

Groveland Township — An oak tree made short work of a tree removal company's truck Wednesday instead of the other way around.

State police said at about 5 p.m. Wednesday a truck with Paul’s Tree Care Co. in Ortonville was traveling on Groveland near Edgewood when a large oak tree fell on it.

Troopers and medics responded and found the truck's driver and his front passenger were not injured. They said there were no downed wires or other damage.

