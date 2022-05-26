Veterans plan to sit out Memorial Day parade in Royal Oak over route controversy

Royal Oak — Memorial Day parades have been a tradition in Royal Oak for decades but some veterans said they have decided to sit this one out.

At least three veterans groups that normally march or ride on floats in the annual parade have dropped out over a change in the parade route which they told The Detroit News will exclude disabled and elderly veterans from participating. The net loss will be at least two floats, several vehicles and 60-plus flag-waving marchers from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans.

“This is not a political protest,” stressed Tom Roth, commander of the American Legion Post #253. “But when it became clear that many of our veterans would not be able to participate we decided not to march as an organization.

Because of ongoing Main Street work, the city moved the traditional route of Monday’s parade two blocks west to Washington and then north to Sherman veering off to 11 Mile Road. Because of a viaduct in the area, parade participants will be asked to board city-provided buses at the viaduct to shuttle them to ceremonies at the new park between city hall and the business district.

Critics say the new arrangement will limit those physically able to climb on and off buses and later leave them standing or sitting in the middle of Troy Street during the event.

John “Willy” Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran, belongs to the VFW, DAV, and American Legion.

“People call me ‘Parade Willy’ because I am usually one of those encouraging participation and setting things up,” said Williams, who also sits on the city’s parade event committee. “Not this year.”

Williams said he will attend the ceremony at the War Memorial which honors 188 men and women with Royal Oak ties who have lost their lives in military service since the Civil War.

Roth said he and others plan to do the same. “We wouldn’t miss it,” Roth said.

City spokeswoman Judy Davids said she has been notified by two veterans groups and at least two community organizations that they will not be in the parade.

“We had 492 participants in the parade last year and estimate there will be even more — 518 total — this year even without those four groups,” Davids said. “The only explanation I heard was that the change in the parade route made it too short and they didn’t feel it was worth the effort.”

Davids said the parade route was altered on the advice of the city's police department, for public safety due to Main Street road work.

Carol Hennesey, the 76-year-old president of the Royal Oak Memorial Society, which supervises the upkeep of veteran’s graves in the city, said she and her organization were in charge of the parade until a few years ago when she was told by two commissioners, “I was too old.”

When the route change was first announced in March, her organization and others were rebuffed when they suggested alternate routes.

“They didn’t want to hear any other options,” Hennesey said.

Jerry Gorski, a current VFW National Committee of Administration member and ex-VFW State Commander, said the no-shows will be evident to those familiar with the parade.

“There will still be some vets involved but when citizens don’t see honor guards or vets carrying flags down the street I expect they’re going to ask questions,” Gorski said. “This will not be a normal Memorial Day parade.”

