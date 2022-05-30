Detroit girl, 6, dies after apparent drowning at Kensington Metropark

Milford Township — A 6-year-old Detroit girl is dead after it appears she drowned at a beach at Kensington Metropark, officials said.

"It's a tragic situation," Michael Reese, Huron-Clinton Metroparks' chief of police, said.

He said sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, officers with his department received a report of a missing 6-year-old girl at Martindale Beach in the park.

Reese said officers arrived and immediately began a search along the beach but were unable to locate the girl.

Officers then began searching the water, the chief said. They asked for volunteers to help.

"Quite a few volunteers went in and formed a human chain and went from one end of the beach to the other, searching from the beach to the buoys as they walked along," Reese said.

The girl was found in the water in a weeded area just beyond the north end of the beach, he said.

"She was unconscious," the chief said. "An officer immediately pulled her out of the water and began administering CPR for a period of time. She was transported to a hospital but we received a call later that she was pronounced dead."

The girl was at the beach with her family, officials said.

Reese said his department was assisted by the Green Oak Township and Hamburg Township Police departments, Michigan State Police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

He said the investigation has been turned over to the sheriff's office.