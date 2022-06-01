Metro Detroit jeweler shot to death near his Oak Park store

Oak Park — Dan Hutchinson didn’t sell just jewelry. He sold status.

When Metro Detroit rappers first tasted success, one of their first stops was Hutchinson’s jewelry store in Oak Park. His wares showed that they had made it.

The musicians are in shock after learning the man they affectionately called Hutch was shot to death Wednesday. Police have arrested a man but declined to identify him.

Kenneth Morris of Southfield isn’t a rapper but was a longtime customer of Hutch’s Jewelry and considered the owner a good friend.

“It’s crazy, insane. Nobody would want to hurt him,” said Morris. “He's a straight-up dude.”

The store attracted not only local rappers but national ones who learned about him through the songs of others.

Among the stars were Rick Ross, Sada Baby and Kash Doll.

Payroll Giovanni took to Instagram to post a photo of the 2009 song by his Detroit rap group, Doughboyz Cashout, “Hutch Did Da Chain.”

“We took pride in being youngins walking around with Hutch chains on/ RIP HUTCH,” he wrote.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Pay Beny pawn shop at 21380 Greenfield Road, which is one mile south of the jewelry store.

Hutchinson, 47, had just left the pawn shop, which he owns, and gotten into his car when a gunman fired a dozen shots at the vehicle, said Oak Park police.

Hutchinson’s wife was in the passenger seat but wasn’t struck by the bullets, said police.

Lt. Marlon Benson of the Oak Park police said investigators are trying to determine the reason for the attack. They are asking anyone with information to call police (248) 691-7511 or (248) 691-7513.

He said the shooting didn’t appear random. The gunman didn’t say anything before he began shooting Hutchinson, he said.

“It was targeted,” he said about the shooting. “We don’t know why.”

Prominent musicians and others have been visiting the jewelry store since the 1990s, said customers. They’re drawn to a sparkling high-end collection of chains, watches, glasses and medallions.

In 2020, Detroit rapper GMac Cash raised $2,500 for a pair of “Buffs,” which are white marbled buffalo horn sunglasses made by Cartier, and gave them to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A representative for Whitmer said she had to decline the sunglasses, saying she couldn't accept gifts worth more than $50. He gave the money to charity instead.

After the shooting, Hutchinson received online tributes from BabyTron, Icewear Vezzo and other musicians.

Morris said he can’t believe his friend is no longer around.

“It doesn’t seem real,” he said. “When I go to Hutch’s, I still think he’s going to be there.”

Staff Writer Jennifer Chambers contributed to this report.