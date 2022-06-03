Man charged in well-known Oak Park jeweler's slaying

Oak Park, Mich. — A 44-year-old man was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the slaying of well-known jeweler Daniel Hutchinson outside one of his businesses this week.

Roy Larry was arraigned from the Oak Park police lockup before Oak Park 45th District Judge Jaimie Powell Horowitz. Horowitz entered a not-guilty plea for Larry but denied defense attorney Todd Kaluzny’s request for bond.

Larry was ordered remanded to the Oakland County Jail pending a 10:20 a.m. probable cause conference on June 14.

The 47-year-old Hutchinson had left his Pay Beny pawn shop at 21380 Greenfield about 1 p.m. Wednesday and was getting back into his SUV in the parking lot when a man rode up on a bicycle and fired 12 rounds at the drivers-side door and window, which striking Hutchinson. Hutchinson’s wife was in the passenger seat of the SUV but was not injured police said.

Oak Park police Lt. Marlon Benson said investigators are trying to determine a motive for the shooting, which appeared to be a targeted and not random attack. No words were said before or after the shooting, police said.

Larry was arrested after he was run over by an associate of Hutchinson as Larry allegedly attempted to flee on his bike, police said. He was treated at an area hospital for leg injuries.

Police did not discuss what, if any, relationship there might be between Hutchinson and Larry.

“He (Hutchinson) was targeted,” said Benson. “We don’t know why.”

Kaluzny, who was court appointed as Larry’s attorney for the purpose of arraignment, declined to discuss the case or Larry.

Hutchinson also was the owner of Hutchinson’s Jewelry, about one mile south of the pawn shop. For about 20 years, the jewelry store has become a popular destination for Metro Detroit musicians and rappers looking for high-end jewelry items.

Benson said investigators are trying to determine the reason for the attack. They are asking anyone with information to call police (248) 691-7511 or (248) 691-7513.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319