Oakland Co. deputies investigate death of man found in Pontiac parking lot Monday

Detectives with Oakland County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Monday in a Pontiac parking lot, officials said.

The 45-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound and lying in a lot near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue, they said.

Deputies were called to the lot shortly after 6 a.m. after receiving calls about multiple gunshots fired. They arrived and found the man's body.

Officials said first responders administered life-saving measures, but the Pontiac man died. They also aid an autopsy has been scheduled for the victim.

Anyone with information about the victim or the shooting should call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4911.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez