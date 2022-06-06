Warren man dead after motorcycle crashes into suspected drunk driver's car in Pontiac

Pontiac — A Warren man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a car Sunday, officials said Monday.

The motorcycle rider has been identified as Wyatt Joseph Streetman, 24, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Streetman was riding his 2013 Harley Davison motorcycle at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday and traveling north on Woodward Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when a 2005 Cadillac CTS turned in front of him, causing him to crash into it.

Deputies said Streetman was wearing a helmet at the time.

Medics took him to a hospital where he died.

Officials said the Cadillac's driver, a 63-year-old Pontiac man, was not injured. He was arrested at the scene for operating his vehicle while intoxicated, they said.

A blood sample was taken from the driver and the results are pending.

He is being held in the Oakland County Jail to await charges.

