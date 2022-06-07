Driver, 82, critically injured in Oxford Twp. crash with gravel hauler

An 82-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday in a collision with a gravel hauler in

Oxford Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported.

The man was driving a 2012 Buick LaCrosse north on Lapeer Road and entering the intersection of Drahner Road around 8:36 a.m. at same time a 47-year-old

Attica resident in a Peterbilt tandem gravel hauler truck tried to continue through the same intersection, investigators said in a statement.

The Buick driver "turned left in front of the truck, causing a collision," according to the release. "The gravel hauler was loaded with sand, and one trailer was overturned from the crash. It was not immediately known which driver had the right of way at the time."

The man in the Buick, identified as an Oxford Township resident, was hospitalized in critical condition, the Sheriff's Office said.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Neither alcohol nor drug use appear to be factors in the crash, authorities said Tuesday.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit are handling the case.