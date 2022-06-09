3, including 16-year-old, arrested for breaking into Troy restaurant, stealing liquor

Troy — A 24-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Sunday for breaking into a restaurant and stealing liquor, police said.

The trio also had an infant child with them when officers took them into custody, they said.

Police went to the Jonathan Marks Restaurant on John R Road near Maple at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported a man on the business' roof, according to authorities.

The caller said the man had climbed up an exterior ventilation system to gain access. Minutes later, the same man got into a car and sped away.

Officers found a large hole in the roof with a ladder to the floor. They also found multiple doors that had been forced open and several boxes of alcohol missing. Restaurant staff estimated the value of the missing spirits was between $20,000 and $30,000.

Another set of police officers who were en route to the location spotted a suspect vehicle about a mile and a half away from the restaurant in the area of 14 Mile and Interstate 75.

Police pulled over the vehicle and spoke to the driver, a 24-year-old Detroit man. He had three passengers with him.

Officers arrested the man after they learned he didn't have a driver’s license.

They also searched the car and found a crowbar and eight liquor bottles in new packaging in the backseat.

They also arrested the passenger in the front seat, a 19-year-old Detroit woman, and the passenger in the backseat, a 16-year-old boy from Detroit. The woman had an infant child with her and the baby was turned over to a family member.

All three are expected to be charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.