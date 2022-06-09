Oakland Co. deputies seek driver in Pontiac hit-and-run of 6-year-old girl

Pontiac — A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a Hummer SUV on Wednesday, officials said.

Oakland County detectives are asking for help to find the vehicle's driver.

"We are looking for the public’s assistance in locating the callous individual that struck a 6-year-old with a motor vehicle and fled without even pausing to check on her well-being," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

The hit-and-run happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on Virginia Steet near Baldwin in Pontiac, the sheriff's office said. The intersection is near Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Woodward.

According to police, the girl was crossing the street with her mother when she was struck by the Hummer. The girl's mother was holding another child and was unable to stop the 6-year-old before she was struck.

The vehicle's driver sped south on Baldwin, police said. Witnesses said the Hummer had the words "Natural Construction" written on the side.

The girl was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4950.