Police probe crashes in Pontiac, Orion Twp. that left bicyclist, driver dead

Oakland County Sheriff's officials are investigating a pair of crashes reported 30 minutes apart Wednesday that left two people dead.

A bicyclist was struck around 5 p.m. after riding into the path of a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 on Myrtle Street at Cesar Chavez Avenue in Pontiac, investigators said in a statement.

The truck driver, a 25-year-old Independence Township man, had tried to avoid the bicyclist, according to the release. He was not injured.

The bicyclist, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Office reported.

At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 75-year-old woman was driving south on Lapeer Road near Indianwood Road in Orion Township when her 2018 Chevrolet Malibu rear-ended a stopped 2021 Toyota Prius, authorities said.

The Toyota then hit a 2012 GMC Terrain that was turning left at the turn-around, according to the release.

Township fire officials rushed the Chevy driver, identified as Lake Orion resident Jacqueline Lois Daigneault, to a hospital, where she died several hours later.

The Toyota driver, a 65-year-old woman from Caseville, was hospitalized in stable condition. The GMC driver, a 73-year-old Auburn Hills man, was not injured.

All the drivers were wearing seat belts, authorities said Thursday.