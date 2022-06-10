Driver, 23, turns self in after Pontiac hit-and-run that injured girl, 6

The Detroit News

Pontiac — A Pontiac man, 23, has been arrested in a hit-and-run that injured a 6-year-old Wednesday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the man surrendered at the Pontiac substation around 11 p.m. Thursday, the day after the girl, who was crossing a street with her mother and another child, was struck by a Hummer that drove away.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver is being held in the Oakland County Jail as detectives seek charges for leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

Deputies had released photos of the vehicle on Thursday in the incident. They said the mother, who had been carrying one child as she and the 6-year-old crossed Virginia near Baldwin, had been unable to stop the child in time to avoid being struck.

The girl was listed late Thursday in stable condition at the hospital after having surgery.