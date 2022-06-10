Suspect in slaying of man found in Pontiac parking lot Monday charged

Pontiac — A man was ordered Thursday to be held without bond in a fatal shooting Monday in a parking lot, officials said.

Jaydrian Ju Wan Munson, 38, of Pontiac was charged Thursday in 50th District Court with first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A judge scheduled Munson's next court appearance for June 28.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Sheriff's deputies accuse Munson of shooting and killing a 45-year-old man who was found lying in a lot near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount. Officials identified the victim as Raymond Davis, 45, of Pontiac.

On Monday, officials said first responders administered life-saving measures to Davis, but weren't successful.

They said Munson was arrested several hours after the shooting near East Pike and Woodward in Pontiac by deputies and special agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Investigators also said Munson has previous convictions for domestic violence, assault and battery, and carrying a concealed weapon.