Wounded Oxford shooting victims to throw first pitches at Monday's Tigers game

Three members of Oxford Community Schools will each throw a first pitch at the Detroit Tigers game on Monday as part of Oxford Night at Comerica Park.

"We have three resilient, strong, and courageous Wildcats who will be throwing the first pitches: Teacher Molly Darnell, 2022 graduate Kylie Ossege and current OHS student Aidan Watson," Oxford spokesperson Danielle Stublensky said on Friday.

Darnell, Ossege and Watson were all wounded in the Nov. 30 attack on Oxford High School that killed four students: Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Justin Shilling, 17; and Tate Myre, 16.

Four other students were wounded. Ethan Crumbley, 15, a sophomore at the high school, is accused of carrying out the shooting.

Also at Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox, the Oxford High School Choir will be singing the National Anthem.

First responders, mental healthcare workers, and therapy dog handlers will also be recognized for their support at the 7:10 p.m. baseball game between the American League Central rivals.

"Many Oxford students, families, and staff plan to enjoy the game in the stands on Monday evening as well along with those who have helped us throughout our recovery journey," Stublensky said.

A ticket link is on the district's website.

