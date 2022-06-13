Blaze reported at Somerset Collection in Troy

The Detroit News

Crews were responding to a fire Monday on the north side of the Somerset Collection in Troy.

Representatives for the mall said the fire started at the Capital Grille, which is located on the ground floor near Zara and Macy's on the north side of Big Beaver. Another set of upscale stories are located on the south side of the road.

"Somerset security and the fire department responded very quickly and are mitigating the fire and smoke," mall representatives said in a statement to The Detroit News. "They’re still investigating the cause of the fire."

No injuries were reported, the representatives said.

"Somerset Collection remains open although some areas are temporarily closed," their statement.

Somerset is sprawling collection of more than 140 shops and restaurants located in two large mall building that are connected by an elevated enclosed bridge above Big Beaver.

Troy fire officials confirmed they were on the scene after 5:30 p.m. but said no one was available to provide additional details.

The response appeared to have been focused on the roof of the north side mall.

"If you are near Somerset Mall, please be safe and keep the area clear for emergency services!" State Rep. Padma Kuppa, D-Troy, said on Twitter.

